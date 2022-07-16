Nigerians are eating home-grown rice

President Buhari has applauded his administration’s agricultural policies.



In a series of tweets shared on Friday July 15, Buhari stated that because of his administration’s policies and investments, Nigeria is today much better prepared to cope with the inevitable disruptions in global agricultural supply chains occasioned by Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He added that the preparation by his administration has increased rice production in Nigeria and as Nigerians now eat home-grown rice.