Police arrest eight suspected cultists over attack on Tinubu’s convoy in Lagos

The Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, has arrested eight persons in connection with the attack on the convoy of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, last month in Lagos.

Tinubu’s convoy was attacked by hoodlums shortly after he arrived Lagos on June 19, 2022, from Abuja after emerging as his party’s flag bearer in the presidential primaries. He was on his way to the Oba of Lagos’s palace when the hoodlums attacked his convoy.

Parading the suspects before journalists, the Zonal Public Relations Officer, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, disclosed that the suspects confessed to being members of different confraternities. She said that the zone had launched a manhunt for the sponsor of the attack.