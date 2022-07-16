Police rescue 28 fish traders kidnapped by sea pirates in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has rescued 28 fish traders kidnapped by suspected sea pirates in Uruan Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, who disclosed this in a statement signed by spokesperson of the command, SP Odiko MacDon on Friday, July 15, said the victims were rescued through intelligence.

The police boss said the pirates always posed as fishermen to carry out their nefarious activities.

“On Thursday, July the 14th, at about 10:00pm, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command received a distress call from the Chairman of Uruan Local Government Area, Hon. Iniobong Ekpeyong that a market boat conveying fish traders from Ishiet Market in Adiadia community had been attacked and occupants kidnapped by sea pirates along the Uruan Water Channel,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the CP mobilised Tactical Teams and the Command’s Marine Police to go after the hoodlums.

“At about 1:30pm today,…