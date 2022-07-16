Ricky Martin denies shocking claims of incestuous relationship with nephew

Ricky Martin’s lawyer has debunked rumor of a romantic relationship between the singer and his nephew after a restraining order was filed against him earlier in the month.

Ricky was reportedly issued with a restraining order earlier this month following a domestic violence incident in Puerto Rico.

Media reports recently suggested that the accuser, who filed the order anonymously, was in fact Martin’s 21-year-old nephew, who reportedly alleged they had dated for seven months.

According to El Vocero, a Puerto Rican newspaper which claimed to have viewed the report, the singer’s nephew allegedly claimed they broke up two months ago, but Ricky did not accept the split and was seen loitering near the accusers house at least three times.

The musician’s brother Eric also allegedly told Spanish publication Marca on Friday July 15, that Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, Martin’s 21-year-old nephew, is the alleged victim.

Martin’s brother also allegedly claimed…