Two killed in Imo state as gunmen abduct NDDC official

Two people were killed in a gunmen attack on Saturday July 16 in Imo state.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Trust that a father of four was killed at a burial ceremony in Atta, Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state. He was reportedly shot in front of his wife and children.

The killers fled the scene after shooting, leaving mourners aghast. Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer of Iho division arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

An unidentified young man was also shot at Amaraku in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

The killings occurred less than 24 hours after gunmen kidnapped an official of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The official, identified as Engr Kingsley Okorafor, was said to have been abducted early Friday morning in his residence in Umulogho, Obowo Local Government Area of the state.

Okoroafor’s abductors are also reportedly demanding for a N10m ransom.