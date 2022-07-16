White England players wouldn’t have received racist abuse if they missed penalty at Euro 2020 final

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford is of the opinion that England stars would not have received abuse after the Euro 2020 final, if it were white players that missed penalties against Italy.

Rashford was targeted by racist trolls with vile racist messages on social media after he missed his spot kick at Wembley Stadium, along with his fellow black team-mates Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who also missed their penalties.

The 24-year-old Rashford opened up on an episode of basketball icon LeBron James Shop YouTube series.

He said he did not feel white players would receive the same treatment from fans, claiming supporters ‘wouldn’t have noticed’.

Rashford appeared on the show alongside British actor Daniel Kaluuya, artist Rashid Johnson, marketing executive Paul Rivera, entrepreneur Maverick Carter and James.

When the group began speaking about the sickening abuse the three players received after the Three Lions lost on penalties – following a 1-1 draw in…