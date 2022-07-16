You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing

President Buhari says Nigerians would be grateful if they knew the hardship that some other African countries are experiencing.
The President made this remark when he paid homage to the Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, at his palace, on Saturday, July 16.
“If our people were to know the kind of hardship some other African countries are in currently, they would have been grateful with the situation here at home. We are appealing to the people to exercise more patience, we are trying our best. Nothing is more important than peace, those who are bent on disrupting our peace, no matter what their motives, we ask God to give us more wisdom to deal with them” he said
Source: Linda Ikeji