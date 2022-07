Senator Ademola Adeleke of Peoples Democratic Party defeated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress in Osun Government House.

Adeleke polled 117 votes at Agowande/ Oshogbo GRA/ Governor’s office polling unit, while Oyetola garnered 106 votes.

The polling unit is in Olorunda Local Government Area. Votes cast in the state governorship election which was held today July 16, are still being counted.