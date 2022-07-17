APC women leader, Kemi Nelson dies at 66

The South-West women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Mrs Kemi Nelson, is dead.

The socialite and former executive director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) died at the age of 66 after a prolonged illness.

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who confirmed the development via Twitter said she died on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

“We lost a dear soul to the cold hands of death earlier today. May the soul of the late Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, former Southwest Women Leader of the @OfficialAPCNg. Rest In Peace and may God grant her immediate family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this loss.” Akosile tweeted.

Nelson was born on February 9, 1956, and educated in Ijebu, Lagos and Ibadan. She got married to a retired Director of the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs, Adeyemi Nelson, in 1987 and had three children.

The politician was an ally of the APC presidential…