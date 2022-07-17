Covenant university bans brogues and complete black outfits

My alma mata, wetin happen. Im sure there is a reason for it, students can be so silly atimes. Phones were allowed before, students misused the privilege, ringing during lectures, it was later restricted to hostels, still students never complied. We are quick to bash authority but don’t see how students too are so rude to laid down laws. For the black black, there probably will be more to it, on the brogues, I can’t say though but also there probably will be a reason. One line in our anthem, obeying rules to rule, making kings of youths. Lol. If you be CU graduate, comment your year and course, lol.

