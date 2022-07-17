Davido and Uncle, Ademola Adeleke, shed tears as results show he is leading in the Osun state governorship election (video)

A video of singer Davido and his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, hugging and celebrating as results from the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission show that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Adeleke is leading in the ongoing Osun governorship election.

The results showed that PDP is leading with over 10,000 votes. The portal also showed that over 87 per cent of the results have been uploaded.

In a video shared online, Davido and his Uncle can be seen celebrating their lead in the election. They got so emotional they began to cry.

