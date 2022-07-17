”I remain fully committed to leaving behind a legacy of credible elections in Nigeria”- President Buhari congratulates Ademola Adeleke for winning Osun governorship election

President Buhari has congratulated Osun state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the Saturday, July 16, poll.

Adeleke defeated the incumbent governor and APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in the election.

In a statement released this morning, President Buhari said Adeleke’s victory indicates what democracy is all about. He stated that he is committed to leaving behind a legacy of credible elections in Nigeria.

The President’s statement reads

”I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on his victory in the Osun gubernatorial election. The people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot.

This is what democracy is all about: respect for the will of the people.

The successful conduct of #OsunDecides2022 is a demonstration of the maturity and the commitment of all stakeholders, towards strengthening the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.

I remain fully committed to leaving behind a…