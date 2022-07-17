A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identified as Medara Ikpoto, has died in Osun State after completing her three weeks orientation course at the NYSC camp.

It was gathered that the deceased was rushed to the hospital on Friday, July 15, after complaining of body weakness and passed on later.

The Mass Communication graduate of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic had on July 7, 2022, announced the death of her mother.