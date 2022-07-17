A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identified as Medara Ikpoto, has died in Osun State after completing her three weeks orientation course at the NYSC camp.
It was gathered that the deceased was rushed to the hospital on Friday, July 15, after complaining of body weakness and passed on later.
The Mass Communication graduate of the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic had on July 7, 2022, announced the death of her mother.
“Today would had been my best and happiest day ever on Earth, the day have been waiting for all my life, the day we both been waiting for, all the pictures we both planned to snapped, all the outing and flexing for the sacrifice of love, care and all your support in my acedamic pursuit, what now happens to all the promises we made to each other,” the deceased corps member wrote.
“We made promised to each other that u will be d first person I will see once I’m back from NYSC CAMP so we take pictures together and celebrate. Even with ur…
Source: Linda Ikeji