Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video)

A video of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, tackling a Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a restaurant in the United States has been shared online.

The minister was taking his meal when the Nigerian man accosted him and began to record him. Aregbesola expressed his dissatisfaction at the man for filming him without his consent, while the man behind the camera, said he was within his rights as an American to record him if he so chooses.

Watch the video below