Notorious bandit kingpin bags chieftaincy title in Zamfara

The Emir of Yandoto in Zamfara State, Alhaji Garba Marafa, has conferred the traditional title of Sarki Fulani Yandoto to a notorious bandit kingpin known as Adamu Alero.

According to Nigerian Tribune report, the turbaning ceremony was held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Alero was born in Yankuzo village under Tsafe Local Government Area but grew up in the main town.

The 45-year-old leads a group of terrorists that attack communities in Tsafe and Gusau (in Zamfara) and Faskari and Kankara in Katsina State.

The decision to confer the title on the banditry kingpin was premised on the pivotal role he played during a recent peace process locally arranged between the emirate and the bandits terrorizing Tsafe Local Government Area.

A source, who pleaded anonymity told the publication; “Aleru was in the forefront of the recent peace efforts in the two emirates of Yandoto and Tsafe.”

Sunday Tribune source also revealed that stakeholders and elders recently met…