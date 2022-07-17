Osinbajo successfully undergoes leg surgery

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, successfully underwent a surgical procedure on his femur at a hospital located in Ikeja, Lagos state.

According to a statement released late Saturday by the hospital management and signed by its Medical Director, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, the procedure was performed by a team comprising of six specialist Doctors.

It read,

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr Oladimeji…