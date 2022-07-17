Tinubu made same promises he’s campaigning with now when he campaigned for Buhari in 2015. He has nothing new to offer

Nduese Essien, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State and former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has said that presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu, has nothing new to offer Nigeria.

The former who averred that Tinubu’s promise of his administration making the Naira at par with the US Dollar is a mere campaign gimmick which cannot fly, also said that the APC presidential candidate made same promises when he was campaigning for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Essien who stressed that Tinubu’s party could not fulfill its promises to the country, asked why the APC presidential candidate failed to assist President Buhari in arresting the steady fall of the Naira against other international currencies.

Essien also said Tinubu may likely follow the economic path of Buhari, if voted into power.

He said;