Twitter users drag Nigerian man who tweeted ”If Oyetola lose this election call me bastard”

A Nigerian received heat on Twitter after APC candidate and incumbent governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola, lost the state governorship election held on Saturday, July 16.

Oyetola lost the seat to PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

Hours before the election results was announced, a Nigerian man and staunch supporter of Governor Oyetola had tweeted

”If Oyetola lose this election call me bastard”

Nigerian Twitter have since stormed his page to call him a bastard. It got so intense he had to tweet again appealing to them to calm down with the dragging.

Below is his tweet asking people to calm down after the dragging..