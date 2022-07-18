Ex-military governor, Idris Garba appeals to Niger State Govt to rescue his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren

A former military governor of Benue and Kano States, General Idris Garba (rtd.), has appealed to Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello to rescue his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren abducted during the terrorists’ attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

The family, Abubakar Idris Garba, his wife, Maryam Bobbo and their four children namely Ibrahim, Fatima, Imran and Zainab, were initially declared missing after the March 28 attack but later confirmed to be among the abducted passengers.

General Garba made the appeal when the Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane paid him a sympathy visit in his house in Kaduna.

Speaking through his brother, Garba said he has been traumatised and is having sleepless nights since his loved ones were abducted.

Garba commended Governor Bello for the visit and concern over the unfortunate incident. He urged him to do everything possible to rescue his family members and other…