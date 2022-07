Veteran actress, Sola Onayiga, who played the role of Ireti in Kunle Bantefa’s popular soap, Fuji House of Commotion, has died.

The ‘Checkmate’ actress who was popularly known for her comic role in the now rested soap died at about 3.45am today July 18 after battling a yet-to-be-disclosed ailment.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.