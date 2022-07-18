Kidnapped NDDC staff regains freedom in Imo

A top staff of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Engr. Kingsley Okorafor who was kidnapped in Imo State has regained freedom.

Okorafor was abducted in the early hours of Saturday, July 16, in his home town Umulogho autonomous community while returning from a wake in Obowo.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed his release to The Nation on Sunday, July 17.

The source did not disclose whether ransom was paid to the abductors though it was gathered that the kidnappers had demanded N10 million ranson.

“I can confirm to you that my brother who was earlier kidnapped on Saturday has regained his freedom and has reunited with other family members,” the source said.