Mum mauled to death by her pet dogs

A mum-of two was mauled to death by her pet dogs and her partner who fought to save her has been hospitalised.

The woman, named locally as Joanne Robinson, was attacked in her home in Masefield Road, West Melton, Rotherham, UK, at around 10pm on Friday night, July 15.

Her partner, named as Jamie Stead, 42, suffered severe injuries to his face, hands and chest as he bravely tried to defend her

He remains in hospital today.

The couple had two “Bully XL” dogs. One named Rocco was almost two years old and the other named Lola is two years old.

Ms Robinson’s mother, Dotty Robinson, described one of the dogs as a powerful animal.

“Rocco’s a big dog, he’s bigger than a lion,” she said.

Dotty told The Sun: “I am in total disbelief and shock.

“I just hope it was quick and that she didn’t suffer too much.”

She added: “I want everyone to know how well loved she was. She was born and bred in this village. They all know her and love her.”

Two dogs…