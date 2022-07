US-based Nigerian gay rights activist, Edafe Okporo and his lover, Nick Giglio have tied the knot.

The Warri-born immigration rights activist and Nick got engaged last year.

Edafe took to his social media pages on Sunday, July 17, to share the news.

“We Official Mr & Mr. 07-16-22. Blissful New York romance. Happily married.” he wrote.

He also shared video from their wedding ceremony held on Saturday, July 16, in New York.