Parthian Celebrates 10 years of Dedication, Commitment to Clients

Parthian Partners Limited , over the weekend, celebrated 10 years of operations in an event that was as exciting as it was nostalgic. Clients, friends and well-wishers from all over, joined the company, led by Oluseye Olusoga to commemorate 10 years of outstanding achievements.

The anniversary of the company was with an award with it maiden awards ceremony as members of staff who had excelled over the past year were rewarded in the midst of guests.

In attendance at the epic night of activities, were captains of industry, political leaders, clients and friends of the investment company.

Some of the guests present were Chairman Fate Foundation, Fola Adeola, Chairman Lenox Group, Yemi Adeola; Managing Director/CEO Central clearing Securities, Ibrahim Jalo Waziri; Chairman Abraham Strategies; Dr Abraham Nwankwo,; Engineer Adebayo Adeola, and Dr Olusola Labinjo

The Chairman of Parthian Group, Mr Adedotun Sulaiman, MFR, while commenting on the early beginnings of the company and its…