Suspected kidnapper who allegedly killed 80-year-old victim despite collecting ransom apprehended in Kwara

Men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State, have arrested a suspected member of a three-man inter-state kidnap gang, Boodoo Musa Alhaji, for alleged kidnapping and murder.

The gang had allegedly kidnapped an eighty-year-old man, Alhaji Abba in Eruwa, Oyo state, collected ransom, and later killed the victim.

Confirming his arrest to newsmen, the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Kwara command, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said the suspect who is an ex-convict committed the crime in Eruwa, Oyo while he was arrested at Banni community in the Kaiama local government area of Kwara State over the weekend.

“He was arrested after sharing information with members of the public and sister security agencies. All other details like the ransom and other arrested suspects are with the Police in Oyo state” he said

Speaking to newsmen, the suspect denied claims of being a kidnapper. According to him, he is a farmer.