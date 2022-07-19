Davido calls out INEC for failing to issue certificate of return to his Uncle 48 hour after winning Osun Gov election

Singer Davido has called out the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for failing to issue certificate of return to his Uncle, Ademola Adeleke, 48 hours after winning the Osun state governorship election.
In a tweet shared on his handle this afternoon, Davido asked if INEC needs money for fuel to facilitate the issuing of the Certificate of Return.
”48hrs after our @AAdeleke_01 victory at the Osun Gubernatorial elections, we are yet to receive our certificate. @inecnigeria should we send you fuel money? LOL Please no one should tamper with the will of the Osun People! Issue the certificate as required by Law! ”
Source: Linda Ikeji