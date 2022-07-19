Intruder arrested at Drake’s Los Angeles home after claiming to be his son

A man who was reportedly arrested for trespassing at Drake’s $75m Beverly Hills mansion last week claimed the rapper is his dad.

On Tuesday, July 19, it was reported that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was called to Drake’s property last Friday after one of his employees spotted an intruder near the pool house.

In a statement to TMZ, the LAPD said that, when questioned, the 23-year-old man claimed Drake, 35, was his father and that he was waiting for the “God’s Plan” hitmaker to return home.

Police didn’t believe the story and booked the man on trespassing charges.

Drake bought his new $75 million home from singer Robbie Williams back in March. He purchased the pad to replace The Yolo Estate, which he sold for $12 million in June.