Lady recounts how she and other passengers were attacked by bandits in Kogi state

A Nigerian lady has recounted how she and other passengers were attacked by bandits at Okene, in Kogi state recently.

In the viral video that she recorded after the attack, she stated that the driver of the commercial bus and three other passengers were abducted by the bandits.

The lady who looked terrified said

”We just got attacked by bandits at gunpoint. I dey hear news, I dey see news. Today I saw it life. This is why people do not go by road. They took our driver…It is another passenger that is driving. They took the driver, the guy who was sitting at the front, three other persons. We are stuck here in Okene. Nigeria is finished.”

