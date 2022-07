The three children pictured above were found wandering on the streets in Benin city in Edo state on Monday, July 18 at about 11pm around Santana market in Sapele road.

The children Kosisochukwu, 6, Chikamso, 4, and Chidubem, 2, were immediately taken to the Edo state police command where they are currently being kept.

