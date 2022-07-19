Maltina delivered an experience of a lifetime at the just concluded Durbar Festival in Kano

Maltina Brand Team led by the Chairman, Nigerian Breweries plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu (Fourth Right) handed over new powerbikes, helmets and jackets to the Kano Road Transport Agency (KAROTA) in the Emir of Kano’s Palace, Kano Nigeria.

The Kano Emirate came alive with laughter, excitement and a dazzling show of rich cultural heritage as Nigeria’s number one malt brand, Maltina joined the people of Kano in the commemoration of the 2022 Eid-El Kabir and Durbar festival.

The festivities were graced by government officials, traditional leaders, dignitaries and thousands of visitors who came not just to celebrate the Eid-El Kabir but also to partake in the world’s largest and most impressive display of equestrian beauty and pageantry – the Durbar Festival. In true Happiness sharing spirit, Maltina kicked off the celebrations with a one-of-a-kind fun rally at the palace premises of the Emir of Kano, HRM Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. The fun rally was a four-day long, mega event held at…