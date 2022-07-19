Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag reveals he hasn’t spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo since the footballer asked to leave the club

Erik ten Hag has disclosed that he still hasn’t spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo since the Manchester United star asked to leave the club, and doesn’t know when the player will return to training.

The Portuguese striker has missed United’s tour of Thailand and Australia, officially due to a family matter, after the club blocked his attempts to quit Old Trafford this summer.

The same status as last week in Bangkok. No change,’ said the United boss in Melbourne on Monday July 18.

He is training. I think we all know Ronaldo is a top professional and he will be fit – that is the last concern I have.’

Despite Ronaldo’s absence, Ten Hag suggested building a team around the five time Ballon d’Or winner and backed him to cope with United’s high-pressing approach next season.

‘I think Cristiano is capable of doing that. In his career he has shown everything,’ said Ten Hag.

I have set my demand. We want to play in a certain way. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is an…