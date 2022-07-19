Prince Harry recalls how he knew that Meghan Markle was his ‘soulmate’

37-year-old Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has disclosed that he realized Meghan Markle was his “soulmate” during one of their trips to Africa.

Delivering a keynote address in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Monday July 18, Prince Harry stressed how important the continent of Africa is to him for various reasons, including being the place that showed him that he found the love of his life.

He said;