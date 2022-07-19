Prince Harry recalls how he knew that Meghan Markle was his ‘soulmate’

37-year-old Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has disclosed that he realized Meghan Markle was his “soulmate” during one of their trips to Africa.
Delivering a keynote address in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Monday July 18, Prince Harry stressed how important the continent of Africa is to him for various reasons, including being the place that showed him that he found the love of his life.
He said;
“Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I’ve always found hope on the continent.
“In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again. It’s where I’ve felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.
“And it’s why so much of my work is based there. Because, despite continued hardship, there are people across Africa who embody Mandela’s spirit and ideals – building on the…
