Show promoter, Sam Larry distances himself from Portable’s claims after the singer mentioned his name while declaring he founded ‘One million boys, Ajah boys’ (videos)

Show promoter, Sam Larry has distanced himself from singer Portable’s shocking claims that he is aware Portable founded ‘One million boys and Ajah boys.’

Earlier today, the singer went online to brag about being the founder of ‘One Million Boys and Ajah Boys,’ which many perceived were gangs that terrorised residents of different areas of Lagos.

In a now-deleted video, the singer said in Yoruba, “Open your ears and hear me, you’ve heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys, I’m their founder.”

He also added that socialites, Samlarry Eletu and Abu Abel knew him back in the day.

Shortly after the video went viral, Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, ordered an investigation into the claims made by Portable, that he formed the “notorious cult group, One-Million Boys.”

Also reacting to the news, Samlarry bitterly distanced himself from Portable’s statement and issued a serious warning to the singer. He…