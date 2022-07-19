UK temperature reaches 40 degrees for first time as European countries battle massive wildfires in record heatwave (photos/videos)

Firefighters in southwestern France, Southern and western Germany and Belgium battled on Tuesday, July 19 to contain massive forest wildfires while the UK recorded its highest ever temperature of 40 degrees in record heatwave.

The temperature of more than 40C (104F) was provisionally recorded on Tuesday for the first time ever in Britain, the Met Office said.

Scientists have attributed the record heatwave in Europe to climate change.

Also authorities have put Britain on a state of “national emergency” over the unprecedented temperatures as the nation often struggles to maintain key transport services when hit by unexpected weather such as heavy snow or high winds.

Transport minister Grant Shapps said it would take many years to fully upgrade Britain’s infrastructure to cope with higher temperatures, after at least two airport runways showed signs of damage and some train tracks buckled.

“We’ve seen a considerable amount of travel disruption,” Shapps told the BBC….