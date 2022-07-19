Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs New £15,000-a-week deal with AC Milan

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new contract with AC Milan that ties him to the Serie A champions until next year.

Zlatan who turns 41 in just three months has defied the odds to still play at the top level and helped AC Milan win the serie A title last season.

According to Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano, Ibrahimovic has officially put pen to paper on a new deal with Milan and is expected to bag £15,000 per week with the Rossoneri, a far cry from the £250,000 weekly salary he earned at his epak with Manchester United.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has just signed his new official contract with AC Milan until June 2023.

He will play for one more season as expected," Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter.

Ibrahimovic has played for some of the best clubs in the world, such as Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

He joined United in 2016 and impressed during his two-year stint at Old Trafford as…