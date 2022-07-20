Access Bank to reward Customers with millions in cash and prizes in the AccessMore Mega Rewards Summer Campaign

Nigeria’s retail giant, Access Bank will be rewarding customers this summer with millions of Naira, smart phones and other amazing prizes in the AccessMore mega rewards

The AccessMore campaign which was unveiled in June 2022 will run till the end of August 2022 and it is open to customers and non-customers of Access Bank.

According to Rob Giles, Senior Retail Advisor, Access bank, “The launch of the campaign is part of the bank’s strategy to drive easy, effective and rewarding banking using the AccessMore mobile app to carry out essential transactions like paying bills, purchase airtime, funds transfer and exploring other unique features of the app.

It’s summertime and everyone is either on or planning vacations, looking at travel destinations, buying tickets for music concerts, renewing subscriptions to video streaming services, shopping for groceries etc. Access Bank has tapped into these summertime activities with the AccessMore Mega rewards as customers have…