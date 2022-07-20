INEC in talks with NCoS on allowing inmates to vote





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) met on Tuesday July 19, to discuss modalities for allowing inmates to vote.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman who spoke after the meeting held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, noted that there are a lot of areas to be addressed before a decision can be taken on allowing inmates to vote and these include location of polling units, format for electoral campaigns, access to correctional facilities for election officials, the media and observers and many others.

Haliru Nababa, controller-general of the NCoS was represented at the meeting by Daniel Odaro, deputy controller-general in charge of operations.

“Section 12(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 lists five qualifications for registering as a voter in Nigeria because you have to register as a voter, before the right to exercise that right as a voter is conferred. “That section of the electoral lists five…





Source: Linda Ikeji