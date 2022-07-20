Kano Hisbah officials shave young man’s hair for being ‘unIslamic’ (video)

Personnel of the Kano Hisbah Board has forcefully shaved off the hair of a male resident which they consider ‘unIslamic’.

In the video making the round online, the officials stopped the young man along a road and shaved off his hair before they let him go.

The latest incident is coming a year after a young man identified as Muhammad Ikbal, claimed he stopped praying and going to the mosque after Kano Hisbah officials shaved off his long hair for being ‘unIslamic’.

Watch the video below..