Nigeria is at risk of Marburg virus importation and impact – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that Nigeria is at moderate risk of the importation and impact of the Marburg virus.

Speaking days after Ghanaian authorities announced death of two patients who were diagnosed with the virus, the Director General of NCDC , Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa disclosed that Nigerian is at risk due to proximity (same region), high traffic from Ghana and countries that share borders with Ghana.

Adetifa further stated that while there are no cases of Marburg virus in Nigeria, several measures are being put in place to prevent an outbreak of the disease in the country.

He said the NCDC is on high alert, adding that Nigeria has the capacity to test for the virus presently at the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja and the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital laboratory Centre for Human and Zoonotic Virology.

Adetifa also revealed that diagnostic capacity can be scaled up to other laboratories if required…