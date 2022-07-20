Russia ‘accidentally shoots down one of its own $40million fighter jets over eastern Ukraine’ (video)

Russia accidentally shot down one of its own $40million fighter jets in the skies over eastern Ukraine.

Pro-Russian Telegram channel published footage of flaming wreck falling from the sky over Luhansk overnight on Sunday, saying Moscow’s forces shot it down. The words ‘Russian Aerospace Forces’ written down the side of the aircraft.

Alongside the video, he wrote: ‘Last night, the air defense crew of the allied forces destroyed a target in the sky over Alchevsk (LPR).

‘The nature of the target is not clear. The burning ball fell to the ground for more than a minute.’

?Dün gece Rus kuvvetleri Luhansk bölgesinde kendi sava? uça??n? dü?ürdü. ?Rus Hava Kuvvetlerine ait Su-34 sava? uça??n?n enkaz? bugün erken saatlerde bulundu. pic.twitter.com/2BeHbgKdJn — ?dris (@Aleci_ido) July 18, 2022

According to the reports, Putin’s men accidentally shot down one of their own jets identified as a rare $40million variant of the Su-34 fighter-bomber.

The…