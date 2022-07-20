Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey joins Ajax on five-year contract from Rangers (Photos)

Ajax have confirmed the signing of Calvin Bassey from Rangers on a five-year contract for a deal worth just under £23m.

The fee is £19.6m (€23m) but with add-ons could rise to £22.7m (€26.5m) with the deal also thought to include a 10 per cent sell-on fee.

Bassey has signed a contract with Ajax until June 2027 and arrived in Austria on Wednesday to join the Dutch champions’ training camp. He replaces outgoing Lisandro Martinez as he heads for the Premier League to join Manchester United in a €55m transfer deal.

A statement on Ajax website read: Ajax has reached an agreement with Rangers FC and Calvin Bassey for the transfer of the defender to Amsterdam.