Suspected phone snatcher publicly flogged in Bayelsa (videos) 

A suspected thief was flogged by members of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Services for allegedly stealing an old Itel phone in Yenagoa.

According to an eyewitness, MC Tootalk, the suspect was caught at the popular Swali market on Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, after he allegedly snatched the phone from a breadseller and sold it for N1500.

“One of the phone snatcher in swali market Area collecting wotowoto from state vigilante security services. As old as he is snatched an old model Itel smart phone from a bread supplier, had even sold it for 1k 500.. but him collect wetin no good this morning.” he wrote.

