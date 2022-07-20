Why we lost Osun election – APC chairman Abdullahi Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has given reasons his party lost the Saturday, July 16 Osun State governorship election.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Adamu said the crisis within the APC caused the party’s defeat at the polls and not that the party was not capable of winning.

“We lost the race not because we are incapable but because of the crisis within. We had a massive gathering of supporters a few days before the election in Osogbo. No one could ever anticipate that we would lose the election. Osun defeat doesn’t in any way mean that we will lose at the general election. We only lost one state out of the 22 we have; you see, we are still strong. We will sit and check ourselves. We must ask ourselves what is right and wrong and what needs to be corrected.”

The party’s candidate and incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola lost the election to his main rival, Ademola Adeleke, of the PDP.