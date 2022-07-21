EFCC to arraign former Accountant General on Friday

Barring any last-minute changes, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Friday, July 21, arraign a former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, before Justice A.O. Adeyemi Ajayi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.
Idris will be arraigned alongside three others: Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited on a 14-count charge of stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109, 485,572,691.9.
One of the counts reads
“That you, Ahmed Idris while being the Accountant General of the Federation and Godfrey Olusegun Akindele while being the Technical Assistant to the Accountant General of the Federation between February and November, 2021, at Abuja in the Abuja Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, in such capacity, entrusted with certain property, to wit: N84,390,000,000(Eighty-Four Billion, Three Hundred and Ninety Million Naira)…
Source: Linda Ikeji