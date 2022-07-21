EFCC to arraign former Accountant General on Friday

Barring any last-minute changes, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Friday, July 21, arraign a former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, before Justice A.O. Adeyemi Ajayi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

Idris will be arraigned alongside three others: Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited on a 14-count charge of stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109, 485,572,691.9.

One of the counts reads