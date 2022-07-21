How A Nigerian Man Landed His Dream Job After Getting Henley Business School Degree

This is a sponsored post…

For Ibrahim Kamardeen, getting accepted to the University of Reading’s Henley Business School was surreal. Enrolling at the triple-accredited elite school for a degree in Management Accounting was a no-brainer — the Business School is a pedestal that Ibrahim knew would catapult him into a lofty career in Accounting.

According to him, “Getting a Management Accounting degree at the Henley Business School comes highly recommended. And rightfully so, as the school offered me a lucrative option of a placement — which made the prospect of pursuing the degree at the school very appealing to me.” Added to this enticing feature was the self-paced mode of learning, as well as the possible professional course exemptions that studying at the school offered.

Sharing on this, as well as the relative ease of the course Ibrahim said: “Initially, my intention was just to get all the possible exemptions from my professional exams, but as the course went on,…