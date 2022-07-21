“I despise motherhood” Mum shares her experience and gets support from other mothers

A mum-of-one has revealed that she will not recommend motherhood to any woman because she hates it, and her post has gone viral.

Nicole Powell wrote on Facebook that she despises motherhood and if she knew what she knows now, she would never have had a child.

She added, “Being a mother does not align with my souls purpose.”

She also said that there is no baby cute enough or pure enough that can make her go that route again.

However, she said that now that her toddler is here, she is doing everything possible to give her a wonderful life and raise her to be a well-rounded adult.

Her post, surprisingly, got comments from some mothers saying they can relate. She also got comments telling her off for her post.

See her posts and some comments below.