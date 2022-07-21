Ivana carried in gold casket as Trump family arrives at funeral (photos)

The funeral for Ivana Trump, former wife of Donald Trump, is underway.

Donald Trump, his current wife Melania Trump, their child Barron, Trump’s children with Ivana and grandchildren were present at the funeral in Manhattan Wednesday, July 20.

“She had brains; she had beauty,” her son Eric Trump said in a speech at the St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on the Upper East Side.

“She was the embodiment of the American dream … She was a force of nature,” he told mourners.

He said his mom, a former model and onetime professional skier, “could beat any man down the slopes, any woman on the runway.”

Donald Trump Jr. was also in attendance, and his teenage daughter Kai Trump gave a speech remembering her beloved grandmother.

Ivanka Trump gave a speech describing her mom as a tough-as-nails trailblazer in the business world.

Ivanka said: “Growing up, my mother didn’t tell me a woman could do anything she wanted to — she showed me.

“She was a…