JAMB approves 140 as cut-off mark for universities

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Thursday July 21, approved cut-off marks for universities and polytechnics in the country.

The announcement was made after a heated session comprising officials from JAMB, the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission, and the National Board for Technical Education among others.

While 140 was approved as the minimum cut-off mark for universities, Oloyede said 100 has been approved as cut off mark into Polytechnics and Monotechnic while 80 for Colleges of Education.

This is coming after JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede disclosed that only 378,639 of the 1,761,338 candidates who wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations scored 200 and above.