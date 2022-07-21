Lady shares her experience with man who asked her to call him lord





I had an experience with a guy that I had just agreed to be in a relationship with. One week into the relationship, dude asked me to address him as “lord” I am not even bluffing, I thought he was trying to be funny and I laughed over it.

I came back to my senses when he asked me what was funny. I knew from that moment that I have used my hand to bring wahala to myself. The one that broke the camel’s back, was when I was eating out with one of my male pal in a restaurant and The lord of my life called me on phone.

The conversation went like this.. *Phone rings*

My lord: (Silence)…… (More silence)

My friend on the side asked me if I was okay. I explained to him what “my lord” was doing on the phone. My lord called back, and him being the proper fool that he is, proceeds to ask me if the way I said “Hello” was the way I was supposed to address him. I didn’t even know When I burst out laughing, apparently my laughter aggravated his supposed anger and dude hung up again. He…





Source: Linda Ikeji