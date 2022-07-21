Muslim-Muslim ticket: APC has hidden agenda

A former Minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, Solomon Dalung has accused the All Progressives Congress of having a hidden agenda with the Muslim-Muslim ticket it is flying.

Dalung who is now the Social Democratic Party’s candidate for the House of Representatives, Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency of Plateau state, said the APC has introduced a dimension that is going to make it impossible for it to be an option for Nigerians to consider.

The former Minister also described the ticket as the highest manifestation of religious intolerance and insensitivity to the sentiments of Nigerians.

He said in an interview with Punch;